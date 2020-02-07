Ipostaze incendiare cu Halle Berry. La 53 de ani pozează mai mult dezbrăcată pe Instagram - FOTO

Mai sexy ca niciodată! Halle Berry pozează mai mult dezbrăcată decât îmbrăcată pe Instagram. Actrița își scoate în evidență mușchii fermi și abdomenul perfect cu fiecare ocazie.
După două sarcini și 53 de ani împliniți, Halle pare să întinerească în fiecare zi. Aceasta este considerată una dintre cele mai frumoase și sexy prezențe de la Hollywood.
Welcome to the first #FitnessFriday of #2020! To me, nothing is more important than starting the new year off purifying with some good old fashion hydrotherapy! Let’s leave the toxins of 2019 behind! A hot steam is one of my favorite things in the whole world, and it’s for a good reason. It purifies, relieves muscle soreness and respiratory issues, increases your circulation and calms anxiety. How about a polar bear plunge? A cold shower can be LIFE changing! Cold water tightens the skin and stimulates blood flow, accelerates metabolism, increases alertness and can treat depression. I love taking a hot steam and then taking a cold shower or bath right after. I challenge you to try this today and see how it makes you feel, and check stories today for a few more of my favorite things in the new year ♥️- Happy Friday!
Cu toate că a trecut prin trei divorțuri și multe relații complicate, Halle Berry pare să fie foarte fericită.
Halle Berry a devenit celebră prin intermediul iss Teen All American în 1985. Ulterior, a fost reprezentanta SUA la concursul Miss World
Prima sa apariție într-un film a fost în 1994. Halle a jucat în „Flintstones”. Doar un an mai târziu ajunge pe covorul roșu al Premiilor Naționale CableACE.
