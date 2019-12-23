O tănără a renunțat la toată viața de până acum pentru a călători într-un van alături de câinele ei! „M-am simțit cu adevărat ca o rebelă. Îmi conduc casa în toată lumea”

It was honestly one of those places that no matter how many photos you take, it just doesn’t look the same. If you ever have the chance to see the Grand Canyon, I really recommend going and hanging out for a couple days. Free campsites only a few minutes from the park too. 👏🏼 We’ve seen so much on this adventure but 200 miles of this view? Nothing has compared to it. Hiked for hours and my legs will never feel the same 😂❤️ Every day so thankful for this journey. PS: Edgar and I are finally both back in San Diego after weeks of being on opposite sides of the country! 🙏🏼💕

A post shared by Sydney Ferbrache (@divineontheroad) on Apr 10, 2018 at 9:40am PDT