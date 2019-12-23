Live acumNeatza cu Razvan si Dani
O tănără a renunțat la toată viața de până acum pentru a călători într-un van alături de câinele ei! „M-am simțit cu adevărat ca o rebelă. Îmi conduc casa în toată lumea”

O tânără în vârstă de 24 de ani a decis să își trăiască viața după ce s-a despărțit de iubitul ei și a renunțat la jobul ei, a cumpărat o rulotă și acum călătorește în SUA cu animalul ei de companie. 

Sydney călătorește ntr-o ruloră doar cu animalul ei de companie

Autor: Bianca Tănăsescu
Publicat: Luni, 23 Decembrie 2019, 10:24

Sydney Ferbrache, din Indianapolis, Indiana, a fost inspirată să-și înceapă noua viață după ce a văzut o poză cu o altă fată care călătorea într-o rulotă. În loc să trăiască cu gândul că a vrea și ea să fie în locul acelei fete, Sydney a deci să facă ceva în acest sens și l-a rugat pe iubitul ei de la vremea respectivă să i se alăture în această nouă viață.

Cuplul lucra „70, 80 de ore pe săptămână”, Sydney spunând că sunt amândoi „total mizerabili”. Cei doi au achiziționat un Mercedes-Benz Sprinter de 18.000 de dolari și au cheltuit mii de dolari pentru a-l face potrivit pentru călătorii.

„Am văzut această fotografie care m-a introdus în lumea rulotelor. Petreceam ore în șir pe laptop în timpul liber, uitându-mă doar la rulote. Am cumpărat unul și acesta a fost începutul modului în care am descoperit viața unui van”, a explicat tânăra.

Sydney și iubitul ei au pornit pe drum în septembrie 2017, însă tânăra de 24 de ani și-a dat seama în scurt timp că partenerul ei nu era „cel potrivit”. Călătorul pasionat a vrut să „ajungă la stele”, așa că aceasta a decis să meargă singură.

Iubitul ei a păstrat rulota după ce a renunțat, iar Sydney a avut trei joburi timp de trei luni pentru a strânge bani pentru transportul propriu. Până în mai 2018, Sydney economisise suficient pentru a achiziționa o camionetă Ford Transit de 24.000 USD. A renovat-o, adăugând o bucătărie completă, un pat king-size și o toaletă și s-a pregătit să iasă pe drum.

Cu toate acestea, înainte de a pleca, a decis că mai are nevoie de un lucru pentru a-și finaliza configurarea - un cățeluș golden retriever, pe nume Ella. Tânăra de 24 de ani și-a început aventura la începutul acestui an și de atunci a călătorit în 20 de state diferite, printre care Montana, Utah, Arizona, California și Oregon, precum și Quebec în Canada.

Își finanțează călătoriile prin publicitate și marketing afiliat pe site-ul său web și ajutând oamenii să își proiecteze propriile bloguri. Sydney își împarte aventurile printr-un podcast și pe pagina ei de Instagram, Divine On The Road.

This morning we went for a long walk through the neighborhood I grew up in. We walked down the court where I played kick ball with all the other kids, showed Ella the trailhead that leads to my secret hideout, and passed the park where I kissed my first love. My whole life I was so desperate to leave this place. I wanted to escape so badly and would dream of all the places I’d get to explore some day. But it’s funny now that I get to do exactly what I always dreamed of, I drive thousands of miles across the country to get back here. To see the place I deemed mundane and boring. To type this from the kitchen table where I ate breakfast every day before school and had to endure way too many “family talks”. Traveling for me is exciting, intoxicating, and constantly teaches me new things that I would probably never learn otherwise. But being home is familiar, comforting, and re-teaches me all the things I’ve already known but forgot somewhere along the way. - So many of us are desperate to escape. To get out there and leave it all behind. But I wish I would’ve seen this place for what it was all along. Don’t be like me and wait until you return to find the magic where you are now. There’s a kind of beauty in the boring that you won’t find in the excitement.

A post shared by Sydney Ferbrache (@divineontheroad) on

„Am fost cea mai eliberată. M-am simțit cu adevărat ca o rebelă. Am făcut asta, nu-mi vine să cred că am făcut acest lucru”, și-a amintit Sydney de primele ei zile pe drum. „A fost o senzație atât de mișto de „îmi conduc acasă în toată țara”.

Tânăra se întoarce acasă în Indiana, la fiecare câteva luni, pentru a-și vedea familia și a petrece ceva timp cu nepotul ei de doi ani, dar nu are de gând să renunțe la modul de viață nou-găsit prea curând. Sydney speră să ajungă în Alaska până în primăvara anului 2020 și intenționează să viziteze Oregon, Washington și Columbia Britanică pe parcurs.

Someone recently messaged me, “less dog, more van” and I’ve actually thought a lot about that lately. Not the comment but the concept. I’m supposed to be all van and van life and van builds. But the truth is that this van is merely my home and transportation. If it went away tomorrow, I’d be devastated but I would be okay. Sometimes I like thinking about if the van and this lifestyle wasn’t here, what would I be doing? But if Ella went away tomorrow… now that’s something I don’t even let cross my mind. My van is my home but my dog is my life. One gets me from point A to point B, but the other quite literally is my other half. I don’t mind sharing more van, but never ever expect less dog. In this photo, I hardly see past her. I watch Ella watching everything else. She’s my favorite view and the vans got nothing on her. _ In other news, the podcast is still in the works and I’m so sorry for the delay! It’s been submitted and I’m simply waiting on approval now from the various platforms. Still so excited to share all things van AND dog in this really fun, new way.

A post shared by Sydney Ferbrache (@divineontheroad) on

„Nu m-am trezit niciodată o dată în ultimul an și nu am simțit că asta nu ar fi exact ceea ce ar trebui să fac. Nu mă privesc nicăieri în viitorul apropiat unde vreau să mă opresc, dar nici nu vreau să mă țin de această idee că trebuie să fiu pe drum”, și-a exprimat ea dragostea dea a fi pe drum.

Sydney a încurajat și alte femei să calce pe urmele ei, adăugând: „Cred cu adevărat că societatea ne-a insuflat că ar trebui să ne temem de lume și că ar trebui să avem un om alături pentru a vedea lucrurile. Suntem învățați să ne speriem, nu ne simțim așa în mod înnăscut. Îmi place să demonstrez modul în care fac lucruri care nu sunt cum trebuie să ne trăim viața”.

