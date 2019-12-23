O tănără a renunțat la toată viața de până acum pentru a călători într-un van alături de câinele ei! „M-am simțit cu adevărat ca o rebelă. Îmi conduc casa în toată lumea”

O tânără în vârstă de 24 de ani a decis să își trăiască viața după ce s-a despărțit de iubitul ei și a renunțat la jobul ei, a cumpărat o rulotă și acum călătorește în SUA cu animalul ei de companie.
Sydney Ferbrache, din Indianapolis, Indiana, a fost inspirată să-și înceapă noua viață după ce a văzut o poză cu o altă fată care călătorea într-o rulotă. În loc să trăiască cu gândul că a vrea și ea să fie în locul acelei fete, Sydney a deci să facă ceva în acest sens și l-a rugat pe iubitul ei de la vremea respectivă să i se alăture în această nouă viață.
Cuplul lucra „70, 80 de ore pe săptămână”, Sydney spunând că sunt amândoi „total mizerabili”. Cei doi au achiziționat un Mercedes-Benz Sprinter de 18.000 de dolari și au cheltuit mii de dolari pentru a-l face potrivit pentru călătorii.
It was honestly one of those places that no matter how many photos you take, it just doesn’t look the same. If you ever have the chance to see the Grand Canyon, I really recommend going and hanging out for a couple days. Free campsites only a few minutes from the park too. 👏🏼 We’ve seen so much on this adventure but 200 miles of this view? Nothing has compared to it. Hiked for hours and my legs will never feel the same 😂❤️ Every day so thankful for this journey. PS: Edgar and I are finally both back in San Diego after weeks of being on opposite sides of the country! 🙏🏼💕
„Am văzut această fotografie care m-a introdus în lumea rulotelor. Petreceam ore în șir pe laptop în timpul liber, uitându-mă doar la rulote. Am cumpărat unul și acesta a fost începutul modului în care am descoperit viața unui van”, a explicat tânăra.
If life has taught me anything over the years, it’s that rarely does anything go as you plan or how you hope.. And sometimes it will go completely off course. Living in this beautiful home with the person I shared it with was one of the greatest adventures I could have ever asked for. That said.. This summer I’ll be building out another van alone and learning a completely different kind of adventure. Excited for the process and super nervous for what’s to come. But ready to take on whatever that’s going to look like. PS. The biggest thank you ever to everyone who has reached out. This community always blows me away. ❤️
Sydney și iubitul ei au pornit pe drum în septembrie 2017, însă tânăra de 24 de ani și-a dat seama în scurt timp că partenerul ei nu era „cel potrivit”. Călătorul pasionat a vrut să „ajungă la stele”, așa că aceasta a decis să meargă singură.
Iubitul ei a păstrat rulota după ce a renunțat, iar Sydney a avut trei joburi timp de trei luni pentru a strânge bani pentru transportul propriu. Până în mai 2018, Sydney economisise suficient pentru a achiziționa o camionetă Ford Transit de 24.000 USD. A renovat-o, adăugând o bucătărie completă, un pat king-size și o toaletă și s-a pregătit să iasă pe drum.
It’s been awhile since I shared an update! Honestly I’m just never sure what to show you because this is what the van looks like 99% of the time during a build... Hectic and kind of a mess. Stuff everywhere and small details taking up so much time that you can’t really tell all the work going into it. But we’re getting there. Things are being done and hitting the road can’t come soon enough. But in the meantime, did you see the best part of it all?! 🐶❤️ My little van babe will be joining me next week!
Cu toate acestea, înainte de a pleca, a decis că mai are nevoie de un lucru pentru a-și finaliza configurarea - un cățeluș golden retriever, pe nume Ella. Tânăra de 24 de ani și-a început aventura la începutul acestui an și de atunci a călătorit în 20 de state diferite, printre care Montana, Utah, Arizona, California și Oregon, precum și Quebec în Canada.
Își finanțează călătoriile prin publicitate și marketing afiliat pe site-ul său web și ajutând oamenii să își proiecteze propriile bloguri. Sydney își împarte aventurile printr-un podcast și pe pagina ei de Instagram, Divine On The Road.
This morning we went for a long walk through the neighborhood I grew up in. We walked down the court where I played kick ball with all the other kids, showed Ella the trailhead that leads to my secret hideout, and passed the park where I kissed my first love. My whole life I was so desperate to leave this place. I wanted to escape so badly and would dream of all the places I’d get to explore some day. But it’s funny now that I get to do exactly what I always dreamed of, I drive thousands of miles across the country to get back here. To see the place I deemed mundane and boring. To type this from the kitchen table where I ate breakfast every day before school and had to endure way too many “family talks”. Traveling for me is exciting, intoxicating, and constantly teaches me new things that I would probably never learn otherwise. But being home is familiar, comforting, and re-teaches me all the things I’ve already known but forgot somewhere along the way. - So many of us are desperate to escape. To get out there and leave it all behind. But I wish I would’ve seen this place for what it was all along. Don’t be like me and wait until you return to find the magic where you are now. There’s a kind of beauty in the boring that you won’t find in the excitement.
„Am fost cea mai eliberată. M-am simțit cu adevărat ca o rebelă. Am făcut asta, nu-mi vine să cred că am făcut acest lucru”, și-a amintit Sydney de primele ei zile pe drum. „A fost o senzație atât de mișto de „îmi conduc acasă în toată țara”.
Tânăra se întoarce acasă în Indiana, la fiecare câteva luni, pentru a-și vedea familia și a petrece ceva timp cu nepotul ei de doi ani, dar nu are de gând să renunțe la modul de viață nou-găsit prea curând. Sydney speră să ajungă în Alaska până în primăvara anului 2020 și intenționează să viziteze Oregon, Washington și Columbia Britanică pe parcurs.
Someone recently messaged me, “less dog, more van” and I’ve actually thought a lot about that lately. Not the comment but the concept. I’m supposed to be all van and van life and van builds. But the truth is that this van is merely my home and transportation. If it went away tomorrow, I’d be devastated but I would be okay. Sometimes I like thinking about if the van and this lifestyle wasn’t here, what would I be doing? But if Ella went away tomorrow… now that’s something I don’t even let cross my mind. My van is my home but my dog is my life. One gets me from point A to point B, but the other quite literally is my other half. I don’t mind sharing more van, but never ever expect less dog. In this photo, I hardly see past her. I watch Ella watching everything else. She’s my favorite view and the vans got nothing on her. _ In other news, the podcast is still in the works and I’m so sorry for the delay! It’s been submitted and I’m simply waiting on approval now from the various platforms. Still so excited to share all things van AND dog in this really fun, new way.
„Nu m-am trezit niciodată o dată în ultimul an și nu am simțit că asta nu ar fi exact ceea ce ar trebui să fac. Nu mă privesc nicăieri în viitorul apropiat unde vreau să mă opresc, dar nici nu vreau să mă țin de această idee că trebuie să fiu pe drum”, și-a exprimat ea dragostea dea a fi pe drum.
Sydney a încurajat și alte femei să calce pe urmele ei, adăugând: „Cred cu adevărat că societatea ne-a insuflat că ar trebui să ne temem de lume și că ar trebui să avem un om alături pentru a vedea lucrurile. Suntem învățați să ne speriem, nu ne simțim așa în mod înnăscut. Îmi place să demonstrez modul în care fac lucruri care nu sunt cum trebuie să ne trăim viața”.