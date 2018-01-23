Premiile Oscar 2018. Filmul cu 13 nominalizări

Cel mai important eveniment din lumea cinematografiei este decernarea premiilor Oscar. Academia Americană de Film a anunțat nominalizările pentru toate secțiunile. Pe 4 martie, vom afla care sunt câștigătorii celor mai râvnite trofee din lume. Un film intră în cursa pentru 13 premii.

Vor fi în total 23 de premii. Iată cine intră în cursa pentru premiile Oscar 2018.

Cel mai bun film la decernarea premiilor Oscar 2018 ar putea fi Call me by your name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Thymothee Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal: Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar: Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalf, Octavia Spencer

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar: Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, Sam Rockwell

Cel mai bun regizor: Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan, Get Out - Jordan Peele, Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig, Phanton Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson, The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Torro

Cel mai bun scenariu: Beauty and The Beast, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water, Blade Runner 2049

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Call me by your name, Disaster Artist, Molly's Game, Mudbound, Logan

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, 3 billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Big Sick

Cea mai bună imagine: Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Mudbound, The Shape of Water

Cele mai bune costume: Beauty and The Beast, Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water, Phantom Thread, Victoria and Abdul

Cel mai bun sunet: Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Baby Driver

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală: Phantom Thread, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Blade Runner 2049, Guardians Of the Gualaxy Volume 2, War for The Planet of The Apes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kong: Skull Island

Cel mai bun montaj: I, Tonya, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Baby Driver

Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură: Darkest Hour, Victoria and Abdul, Wonder

Cea mai bună scurt metraj animat: Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Revolting Rhymes, Negative Space

Cel mai bun scurt metraj: The Eleven O'clock, My Nephew Emmet, Watu Wote: All Of Us, The Silent Child, DeKalb Elementary

Cea mai bună animație: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Cocoa, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent

Cel mai bun scurt metraj documentar: Heaven is a traffic jam on 405, Herroin, Traffic Stop, Knife skill

Cel mai bun film documentar: Faces Places, Last Man in Aleppo, Abacus, Strong Island, Icarus

Cea mai bună melodie originală: Mistery of Love, Remember me, Stand Up for Something, This is me

Cel mai bun film străin: The Insult (Liban), Loveless (Rusia), Of body and Soul (Ungaria), The square (Suedia)

La premiile Oscar 2018, filmul The Shape of Water, în regia lui Guillermo del Torro se va bucura de 13 nominalizări.

Foto: FOX SEARCHLIGHT