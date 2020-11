Cum arată Melanie Griffith, actrița din "Working Girl". Are 63 de ani și se mândrește cu corpul ei

On this glorious LA day, this magnificent American day, my friend @jeffleatham brought me some flowers!! Because today is a new chapter. We have Biden/Harris now. We can breathe again, we can smile readily and naturally while remembering to social distance. ( we are not wearing masks in this pic, but were before and after) God Bless America! Ps.... swipe to see my excellent flowers🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by MELANIE (@melaniegriffith) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:45pm PST