Schimbare de look pentru Kate Middleton! Cum arată acum soția Prințului William

The @RoyalBritishLegion provides lifelong support to anyone who has served with the British Armed Forces 💂‍♂️ and their families. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Armed Forces families who have lost loved ones to hear about the impact that #Remembrance week has for them. Together they spoke about the support that they receive from members of the Armed Forces community, including other bereaved families, and from the Royal British Legion. #WeWillRememberThem

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 10, 2020 at 2:43pm PST