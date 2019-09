Au vrut să vadă lumea și să pună capăt fricii de călătorit în „țări periculoase”. Acum, doi bloggeri de travel se confrunta cu 10 ani de închisoare pentru că au filmat cu o dronă în Iran

Sunrise at Mt Ramelau. - When you think Timor you don't think zero degrees and wind burn. Well, make a mental note cause it was crisp! 🌬☃️ - We started the climb at 3am to catch the sunrise jagging a perfect morning with views from north to south coast. At 3000m we were the highest peeps in Timor. . . . . . . . . . #visittimorleste #timorleste #mtramaleau #timorlestenow #timor #easttimor #southasia #southeastasia #beautifulseasia #climb #hike #backpack #backpacking #explore #adventure #travel #overland #overlanding #beach #expedition #sunrise #trek #outdoors #nature #sony #A7R #summit #traveljournal #blog #vlog

A post shared by T.W.O - The Way Overland (@thewayoverland) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:52am PST