Cum să petreci o vacanță de vis fără niciun ban? O tânără din America are răspunsul:a falsificat o întreagă călătorie în Bali cu poze făcute în Ikea

OOPS i faked it all! go check out the video on how i pretended to go to coachella up now! 🖤 *photoshop by @kellansworld - and you thought my yellow hair was over 🌈 (tysm @guy_tang for coloring this @bellamihair wig so beautifully🤤) side note: if you’re someone who isn’t familiar with wigs, a day long music festival in 95 degree heat is not the place to give it a go 😂 learn from my mistakes, children!💛 #coachella #coachella2019 #coachellaweekend2 #weekend2 #chella #ootd #coachellaoutfit #roadtocoachella #420 #day2

A post shared by GABBIE HANNA (@gabbiehanna) on Apr 20, 2019 at 5:49pm PDT