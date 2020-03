Formula 1: Grand Prix-urile Bahrainului şi Vietnamului, amânate

Due to the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, and race organisers a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix due to take place on March 20-22 and April 3-5 respectively

Anunţul FIA vine după ce joi seară s-a anulat şi etapa inaugurală a sezonului, Marele Premiu al Australiei.

