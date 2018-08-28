UNA PE ZI! Irina, modelul care s-a îndrăgostit de fotbal la Cupa Mondială, ședință foto mega-hot

Campionatul Mondial de Fotbal din Rusia, o întrecere extrem de spectaculoasă, cu multe goluri frumoase și cu multe surprize, a făcut ca mulți fani și fane să se îndrăgostească de fotbal. Din rândul sexului frumoas o regăsim și pe Irina Meier ca o fană cucerită de fotbal.
Irina, un model născut pe 12 ianuarie 1997, este un model de mare succes în Ucraina. Aparițiile sale pe marile podiumuri din lume impresionează de fiecare dată. Irina este și un creator de costume pentru benzi desenate.
Aparițiile sale mai mult decât sexy au atras deja peste 445,000 de urmăritori pe pagina personală de Instagram. Pentru recent încheiata Cupă Mondială, Irina a apărut în ipostaze extrem de provocatoare.
So many happy people on our streets during the #worldcup2018 ! This positive atmosphere makes me smile so much! As I said few days ago.. fuck the political propaganda! Thanks football, other sport and hobbies that unite people all around the world! Where there is unity there is always victory! 😁❤️ P.S. come to visit Russia 🇷🇺 #football #soccer #worldcup #russia Photographer @oltaura Retouch @alicenevermind
I have a therapist. Her name is nature 🏕 I can’t describe how happy and inspired I’m after my trip in Peru! This country is magical! All these amazing landscapes forever will be in my heart. Machu Picchu, Rainbow mountains, Salkantay, jungles, Cusco.. I’ll fly back home today, but 1 thing I know exactly... I’ll come back many many times! Love you #AmericaLatina ❤️ #travel #travelblogger #adventure #explore #peru #cusco #blacktape #blacktapeproject #redhead #latinamerica #nature #intothewild Photographer @oltaura Retouch @alicenevermind Full photoshoot on my Patreon ❤️
Who missed my Mera? 😜💦💦 It’s so sad that I had no chance to make the new photoshoot in Thailand or Mexico. Take me to the sea again hahaha 😂🌊 #Mera #meracosplay #aquaman #aquamanmovie #justiceleague #justiceleaguecosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #redhead #ginger #green #sea #water #wet #wethair #dc #dccosplay #dccosplay #comics #comicscosplay #amberheard