Maria Sharapova, la 7 luni după ce s-a retras din tenis. Cum arată corpul fostei sportive acum

I hiked. More than I ever thought I could mentally withstand on my own (+-45 miles). I ate like a plant based champ. I drank hibiscus ( or was it tamarind?🤨) tea instead of coffee. I picked figs from the garden every evening. And ate them, obviously. I had a massage. Daily. I did strength training post hike every day which...felt unnecessary in the moment 😂. Yoga, stretching—that too. It was a daily personal love hate relationship which we all occasionally need. The space to breathe, to put in the effort, to feel lighter (literally!), and to leave knowing a cup of coffee is just around the corner 🤓Thank you for the amazing week @theranchmalibu! Your staff are rays of ☀️!

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:56am PDT