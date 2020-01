La așa ceva nu se aștepta nimeni! Ramona Olaru, cu o privire cuprinsă de emoție, recită poezia Glossă a lui Mihai Eminescu, în limba engleză

Frumoasa Ramona Olaru umple de emoție întreg platoul emisunii îngânând cu un glas domol poezia Glossă, de Mihai Eminescu, răscolind în interiorul tuturor trăiri intense.

Glossa

Time goes by, time comes along,

All is old and all is new;

What is right and what is wrong,

You must think and ask of you;

Have no hope and have no fear,

Waves that rise can never hold;

If they urge or if they cheer,

You remain aloof and cold.



To our sight a lot will glisten,

Many sounds will reach our ear;

Who could take the time to listen

And remember all we hear?

Keep aside from all that patter,

Seek yourself, far from the throng

When with loud and idle clatter

Time goes by, time comes along.

...