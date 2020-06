O cisternă a intrat în manifestanţi pe o autostradă la Minneapolis; şoferul, scos din camion cu forţa şi agresat de manifestanţi, plasat în arest de poliţie

Breaking News: At a Minneapolis protest a man in the semi truck plowed thru the crowd.

The protesters got the guy out of the truck & jumped him.

Police maced the crowd & got the driver.

It is believed the driver is in police custody.

El a fost plasat apoi în arest de Poliţia din Minneapolis.

A semi-truck drove into a large crowd of people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

