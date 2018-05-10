UNA PE ZI! Sveta, regina jocurilor video, a incendiat internetul cu ultimele apariții! Iat-o cum joacă Mortal Kombat

Vă plac jocurile pe calculator ? Dacă da, atunci e timpul să faceți cunoștință cu regina lor: Sveta Bilyalova. Un model rus de 25 de ani, Sveta este o brunetă care a incendiat internetul cu pozele sale de pe site-urile de socializare.
articolul continua dupa recomandari
Sveta Bilyalova s-a lansat în mediul online în urmă cu o jumătate de deceniu, atunci când și-a deschis conturi pe Twitter și Instagram. În toată această perioadă, senzualitatea ei a atras milioane de fani. Numai pe Instagram are deja peste 6 milioane de urmăritori.
Sveta adoră foarte mult jocurile. În multe poze, ea apare, alături de alte colege din lumea modei, jucând Mortal Kombat X pe PS4. Iată, mai jos, o serie de apariții de infarct ale Svetei, cu sau fără PS-ul în mână!
I’ve heard that if penguins fall on their back they won’t be able to right themselves and might die 😱And there is a profession to put the penguins right . It happens only if penguins live close to the airports, they lift their heads to look at the planes passing by and fall on their back I think the penguins are so adorable that I would work on this job for free ♥️🐧 Do you think this job truly exists? Anyway guys if you see penguins laying on their back please put them back up ♥️
Hahah idk what’s with my face🤔 guys CAPTION THIS , Likes from me!😘 on your pics About last picture, I was trying to answer the questions but it was almost impossible. Instagram was taking me to the end of comments after each answer. I had to load them all over and over again. I’ll figure out how to answer to your comments shortly. Друзья, придумайте подпись к этой непонятной ситуации😂 с меня лайки на фотки😘 Под прошлым фото я пыталась отвечать, не получилось, потому что после каждого ответа меня выкидывало в конец комментов и приходилось их снова загружать. Но я со временем на всё отвечу😘
Cappadocia is insane not only these balloons the landscapes the rose mountains the dick mountains, houses build inside the rocks towns underground, where I haven't been, thousands years history I know nothing about🤔anyway I'm happy that I took 1h flight and brought my ass here this place blowed my mind❤️ Thanks @royalballoon 🎈and @kayakapi 🇹🇷