HOME   NEWS   SPORT   UNA PE ZI! Sveta, regina jocurilor video, a incendiat internetul cu ultimele apariții! Iat-o cum joacă Mortal Kombat

UNA PE ZI! Sveta, regina jocurilor video, a incendiat internetul cu ultimele apariții! Iat-o cum joacă Mortal Kombat

 publicat JOI, 10 MAI 2018 10:48

 
+2 click pentru
galerie

Vă plac jocurile pe calculator ? Dacă da, atunci e timpul să faceți cunoștință cu regina lor: Sveta Bilyalova. Un model rus de 25 de ani, Sveta este o brunetă care a incendiat internetul cu pozele sale de pe site-urile de socializare.

articolul continua dupa recomandari

10 MAI, ZIUA REGALITĂȚII! Imagini inedite cu Regele Mihai, la defilările din 1928 până în 1946. Amintirile unui copil: „Îl sculam pe tata cu noaptea în cap, tot îndemnându-l să mergem mai devreme ca să apucăm loc!”

Sveta Bilyalova s-a lansat în mediul online în urmă cu o jumătate de deceniu, atunci când și-a deschis conturi pe Twitter și Instagram. În toată această perioadă, senzualitatea ei a atras milioane de fani. Numai pe Instagram are deja peste 6 milioane de urmăritori.

Sveta adoră foarte mult jocurile. În multe poze, ea apare, alături de alte colege din lumea modei, jucând Mortal Kombat X pe PS4. Iată, mai jos, o serie de apariții de infarct ale Svetei, cu sau fără PS-ul în mână!

 

Hey guys 🖤

A post shared by Sveta Bilyalova (@svetabily) on

 

Hahah idk what’s with my face🤔 guys CAPTION THIS , Likes from me!😘 on your pics About last picture, I was trying to answer the questions but it was almost impossible. Instagram was taking me to the end of comments after each answer. I had to load them all over and over again. I’ll figure out how to answer to your comments shortly. Друзья, придумайте подпись к этой непонятной ситуации😂 с меня лайки на фотки😘 Под прошлым фото я пыталась отвечать, не получилось, потому что после каждого ответа меня выкидывало в конец комментов и приходилось их снова загружать. Но я со временем на всё отвечу😘

A post shared by Sveta Bilyalova (@svetabily) on

 

🐯or🦓

A post shared by Sveta Bilyalova (@svetabily) on

 

Tell me if you think that's too much ☺️

A post shared by Sveta Bilyalova (@svetabily) on

recomandari pe a1.ro

FC Barcelona, la două meciuri distanță de un record unic în La Liga. În Europa, doar AC Milan, Arsenal și Juventus au reușit o performanță similară

Biletul Zilei 10.05.2018. Meciurile spectacol de azi ne aduc un pont uriaș!

Biletul Zilei 10.05.2018. Trei meciuri din această seară ne aduc profitul

recomandare pe spynews.ro

ALERTĂ DE LA METEO! Vremea se schimbă RADICAL!

recomandare pe observator.tv

Răsturnare de situaţie în cazul crimei din Baia Mare! Micuţa Estera, bajocorită şi ucisă sălbatic, va fi deshumată. Motivul este incredibil!

recomandare pe antena3.ro

Trece printr-o dramă: ”Am 20 de ani și sunt virgină. Presiunea este insuportabilă” - Ce îi fac băieții când află secretul ei

facebook whatsapp twitter pinterest
01

Biletul Zilei 10.05.2018. Meciurile spectacol de azi ne aduc un pont uriaș!

02

Tragedie în Kenya! Cel puţin 20 de morţi, după ruperea unui baraj. 36 de răniți sunt internați în spital

03

UNA PE ZI! Sveta, regina jocurilor video, a incendiat internetul cu ultimele apariții! Iat-o cum joacă Mortal Kombat

04

Vești proaste pentru sute de mii de șoferi din România! Vor putea să ceară ”cazierul” rutier din 25 mai, dar tarifele pentru asigurări ar putea crește

05

Schimbarea care vizează sute de mii de persoane! Angajatorii vor putea să urmărească video și să asculte discuțiile salariaților

PARTENERI

15 fotografii din copilărie refăcute după ani de zile. Te vor face să zâmbeşti toată ziua

zuTV.ro

La ”CineCOOL” Ştefan Iancu a povestit despre accidentul ce i-a lăsat un semn permanent pe...

tvHappy.ro

Lionel Messi are o colecţie impresionantă de maşini

AntenaStars.ro

Pâine cu cartofi în aluat, pufoasă și gustoasă

CookandPlay.ro

TOLO.RO Ce îi leagă pe Elena Udrea, Georgică Severin și Doina Gradea

GSP.ro

Bărbatul care a trăit 256 de ani a dezvăluit, înainte să moară, secretul longevităţii sale

Antena3.ro

Tranzacţie. Vodafone preia UPC

Jurnalul.ro

Crimă şocantă în Suceava, la Marginea. Un tânăr dispărut de 8 luni a fost găsit mort...

observator.tv

Decizie de ultimă oră. Țiriac a plătit 8 milioane de euro pentru preluare

Profit.ro

MAI a finalizat noua metodologie de cunoaştere a personalului, fiind introdus un ”formular de...

News.ro

Hai în vacanță, la preț redus! Unde găsești cele mai interesante reduceri din magazinele...

ReduStore.ro

PREMIUM

Mai multe 

10 MAI, ZIUA REGALITĂȚII! Imagini inedite cu Regele Mihai, la defilările din 1928...

PREMIUM

Bobohalma, paradisul din România desemnat „satul cultural 2018”.

PREMIUM

Bulgarii ne-au furat moaștele Sfântului Dumitru. Mașina s-a stricat, le-au pus...

PREMIUM

Iarna când românii s-au mâncat între ei. ”Pe trup existau tăieturi precise,...

PREMIUM

Povestea „Copilului Miracol”: a supraviețuit unui accident crunt când medicii...

PREMIUM

Ham-ham! România a avut un PRIM MINISTRU cu patru mandate, care lătra ca un cățel,...

PREMIUM

Mihai Bica, primul român care a studiat Medicina la Cambridge: „Vorbind cu un medic...

PREMIUM

Tragica moarte a Romicăi Puceanu, ”regina cântecului lăutăresc”. ”De te-ar...

PREMIUM

Au început înscrierile pentru sesiunea specială a examenului de BAC

SOCIAL

TOP STIRI

Evaluare Națională 2018. Calendar și subiecte clasa a IV -a

EDUCAȚIE

Ziua Regalității: Ce semnificație are data de 10 Mai

SOCIAL

Prințesa Sisi, omagiată la Palatul Ghica printr-un eveniment special

EVENIMENT

Prima semifinală Eurovision s-a încheiat! Cine merge în finală

EUROVISION

Imagini incredibile suprinse în Spitalul din Sfântu Gheorghe!

VIRAL

Vrei să-ți cumperi mașină second hand? Noua lege la care trebuie să fii atent

INFO

Showbiz

vezi mai multe 

Nicoleta Nucă face o mărturisire complet neașteptată! „Toată lumea se uita...”

WOW

Sexy asistenta Ramona și Florin Ristei au sărit cu parașuta și au făcut show!

INCREDIBIL

Ryan Reynolds a recunoscut totul despre căderea nervoasă pe care a avut-o

VEDETE

Chefi la microfon! Jurații și-au făcut trupă și Sorin Bontea este solistul

CHEFI LA CUȚITE