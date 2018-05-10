UNA PE ZI! Sveta, regina jocurilor video, a incendiat internetul cu ultimele apariții! Iat-o cum joacă Mortal Kombat

I’ve heard that if penguins fall on their back they won’t be able to right themselves and might die 😱And there is a profession to put the penguins right . It happens only if penguins live close to the airports, they lift their heads to look at the planes passing by and fall on their back I think the penguins are so adorable that I would work on this job for free ♥️🐧 Do you think this job truly exists? Anyway guys if you see penguins laying on their back please put them back up ♥️

