Dwayne Johnson a ajuns cel mai bine plătit actor din showbiz. Cum arăta când era mic

Just gonna leave this Christmas throwback right here for everyone around the world’s enjoyment... 4yrs old. Teeth bucked and discolored. Rocking a perm. WTF!? And for the record, EVERYONE thought I was a little girl growing up 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️ And clearly even at a very young age, I always had “a way” with all the girls 😘 - mainly because they thought I was one 😂. And thanks for the awesome haircut mom 👍🏾🤦🏽‍♂️ #buckyjohnson #dressedforsuccess #smellslikefishsticks

