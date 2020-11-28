Live acumChefi la Cutite (r)
Care a fost cel mai popular film în anul în care te-ai născut. L-ai vazut până acum?

Sambata, 28 Noiembrie 2020, 10:14

Ultimii 70 de ani au fost marcați de unele dintre cele mai tari filme din istorie, cu încasări de milioane de dolari și aprecieri la nivel mondial. Cu siguranță nu te-ai gândit niciodată care a fost cel mai popular film în anul în care te-ai născut, dar a venit momentul să descoperi. Află dacă spune ceva despre tine cea mai bună producție din anul venirii tale pe lume

Hepta

Dintre toate filmele și serialele vizionate, topurile cu cele mai vizionate filme arată incredibil, variind de la comedii și drame la filme horror. Iubitorii de filme au dictat care au fost cele mai bune filme în fiecare an, din 1950 până în prezent.

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1950

1950: Cinderella

1951: Quo Vadis

1952: The Greatest Show on Earth

1953: Peter Pan

1954: White Christmas

1955: Lady and the Tramp

1956: The Ten Commandments

1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai

1958: South Pacific

1959: Ben-Hur

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1960

1960: Swiss Family Robinson

1961: 101 Dalmatians

1962: The Longest Day

1963: Cleopatra

1964: Mary Poppins

1965: The Sound of Music

1966: The Bible: In the Beginning

1967: The Graduate

1968: 2001: A Space Odyssey

1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1970

1970: Airport

1971: Billy Jack

1972: The Godfather

1973: The Exorcist

1974: Blazing Saddles

1975: Jaws

1976: Rocky

1977: Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

1978: Grease

1979: Kramer vs. Kramer

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1980

1980: Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

1981: Raiders of the Lost Ark

1982: E. T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

1983: Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

1984: Ghostbusters

1985: Back to the Future

1986: Top Gun

1987: Beverly Hills Cop II

1988: Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

1989: Batman

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1990

1990: Ghost

1991: Terminator 2: Judgment Day

1992: Batman Returns

1993: Jurassic Park

1994: The Lion King

1995: Batman Forever

1996: Independence Day

1997: Men in Black

1998: Titanic

1999: Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Cele mai populare filme din anii 2000

2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

2001: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

2002: Spider-Man

2003: Finding Nemo

2004: Shrek 2

2005: Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

2006: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

2007: Spider-Man 3

2008: The Dark Knight

2009: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Cele mai populare filme din 2010 până în 2019

2010: Avatar

2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

2012: The Avengers

2013: Iron Man 3

2014: Guardians of the Galaxy

2015: Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

2016: Finding Dory

2017: Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

2018: Black Panther

2019: Avengers: Endgame

