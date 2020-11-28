Care a fost cel mai popular film în anul în care te-ai născut. L-ai vazut până acum?

1956: The Ten Commandments

1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai

1958: South Pacific

1959: Ben-Hur

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1960

1960: Swiss Family Robinson

1961: 101 Dalmatians

1962: The Longest Day

1963: Cleopatra

1964: Mary Poppins

1965: The Sound of Music

1966: The Bible: In the Beginning

1967: The Graduate

1968: 2001: A Space Odyssey

1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1970

1970: Airport

1971: Billy Jack

1972: The Godfather

1973: The Exorcist

1974: Blazing Saddles

1975: Jaws

1976: Rocky

1977: Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

1978: Grease

1979: Kramer vs. Kramer

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1980

1980: Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

1981: Raiders of the Lost Ark

1982: E. T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

1983: Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

1984: Ghostbusters

1985: Back to the Future

1986: Top Gun

1987: Beverly Hills Cop II

1988: Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

1989: Batman

Cele mai populare filme din anii 1990

1990: Ghost

1991: Terminator 2: Judgment Day

1992: Batman Returns

1993: Jurassic Park

1994: The Lion King

1995: Batman Forever

1996: Independence Day

1997: Men in Black

1998: Titanic

1999: Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Cele mai populare filme din anii 2000

2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

2001: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

2002: Spider-Man

2003: Finding Nemo

2004: Shrek 2

2005: Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

2006: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

2007: Spider-Man 3

2008: The Dark Knight

2009: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Cele mai populare filme din 2010 până în 2019

2010: Avatar

2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

2012: The Avengers

2013: Iron Man 3

2014: Guardians of the Galaxy

2015: Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

2016: Finding Dory

2017: Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

2018: Black Panther

2019: Avengers: Endgame