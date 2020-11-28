Care a fost cel mai popular film în anul în care te-ai născut. L-ai vazut până acum?

Ultimii 70 de ani au fost marcați de unele dintre cele mai tari filme din istorie, cu încasări de milioane de dolari și aprecieri la nivel mondial. Cu siguranță nu te-ai gândit niciodată care a fost cel mai popular film în anul în care te-ai născut, dar a venit momentul să descoperi. Află dacă spune ceva despre tine cea mai bună producție din anul venirii tale pe lume
Dintre toate filmele și serialele vizionate, topurile cu cele mai vizionate filme arată incredibil, variind de la comedii și drame la filme horror. Iubitorii de filme au dictat care au fost cele mai bune filme în fiecare an, din 1950 până în prezent.
1950: Cinderella
1951: Quo Vadis
1952: The Greatest Show on Earth
1953: Peter Pan
1954: White Christmas
1955: Lady and the Tramp
1956: The Ten Commandments
1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai
1958: South Pacific
1959: Ben-Hur
1960: Swiss Family Robinson
1961: 101 Dalmatians
1962: The Longest Day
1963: Cleopatra
1964: Mary Poppins
1965: The Sound of Music
1966: The Bible: In the Beginning
1967: The Graduate
1968: 2001: A Space Odyssey
1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
1970: Airport
1971: Billy Jack
1972: The Godfather
1973: The Exorcist
1974: Blazing Saddles
1975: Jaws
1976: Rocky
1977: Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
1978: Grease
1979: Kramer vs. Kramer
1980: Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
1981: Raiders of the Lost Ark
1982: E. T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
1983: Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
1984: Ghostbusters
1985: Back to the Future
1986: Top Gun
1987: Beverly Hills Cop II
1988: Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
1989: Batman
1990: Ghost
1991: Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1992: Batman Returns
1993: Jurassic Park
1994: The Lion King
1995: Batman Forever
1996: Independence Day
1997: Men in Black
1998: Titanic
1999: Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
2001: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
2002: Spider-Man
2003: Finding Nemo
2004: Shrek 2
2005: Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
2006: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
2007: Spider-Man 3
2008: The Dark Knight
2009: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
2010: Avatar
2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
2012: The Avengers
2013: Iron Man 3
2014: Guardians of the Galaxy
2015: Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
2016: Finding Dory
2017: Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
2018: Black Panther
2019: Avengers: Endgame
