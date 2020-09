Foto | Alina Ceușan se pregătește să aducă pe lume un băiețel! Blonda a ajuns la spital, de unde a transmis un mesaj emoționant

The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new. Be curious baby, we are silently waiting for you to arrive and discover this amazing new world 🤍 Mom, Dad, your family and sincerely, everyone online. Photo by @alex.vaidean

