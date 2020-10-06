A vrut să demonstreze că poate fi și feminină. Serena Williams, pictorial ieșit din comun pentru Vogue

Serena Williams, în vârstă de 39 de ani, a lăsat ținutele sport și a pozat altfel decât se așteptau fanii.
Serena Williams, fostul lider mondial la tenis, a pozat pentru revista Vogue așa cum nimeni nu se aștepta. Deși jucătoarea de tenis a avut mereu o siluetă demnă de o campioană, cu o ținută sportive și musculoasă, ea a arătat cât de feminine poate fi.
Jucătoarea de tenis care a împlinit de curând 39 de ani și-a anunțat retragerea de la Roland Garros în urma unei accidentări. Chiar dacă începutul său șa ultimul Grand Slam din 2020 arăta promițător, frumoasa americancă a decis să se retragă.
După accidentarea la tendonul lui Ahile, Serena are nevoie de șase săptămâni pentru a se recupera. Vedeta din lumea sportului s-ar putea reprofila oricând, având în vedere cum a apărut în pictorialul publicației Vogue.
“Someone in my position can show women and people of colour that we have a voice, because lord knows I use mine.” @SerenaWilliams is not only one of history’s best athletes but also a fearless force for change, consistently and vocally contesting the sexism and racism that she has faced throughout her career. In the November 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, she talks about how tennis has given her a global platform to speak out about injustices. Read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 9 October. #SerenaWilliams photographed by @ZoeGhertner and styled by @SarrJamois with hair by @VernonFrancois, make-up by @FaraHomidi, nails by @Betina_Goldstein, set design by @SpencerVrooman. Entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.
Frumoasa Serena a pozat în ținute feminine care i-au pus în evidență silueta sculptată. Cu un makeup natural și coafuri simple, Serena a făcut furori purtând rochii mulate, cu croi minunat, care i-au subliniat bustul și i-au pus în valoare picioarele.
“How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had. I only wish I had been thankful sooner.” #BritishVogue's November 2020 cover star, @SerenaWilliams, is a role model to many – and some of her hardest hits have been served while dressed with radical femininity. The star opens up to @OliviaJSinger about the struggle of returning to tennis just six months after a life-threatening birth and how her daughter Olympia has been instrumental in her own evolution in self-confidence. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 9 October. #SerenaWilliams photographed by @ZoeGhertner and styled by @SarrJamois with hair by @VernonFrancois, make-up by @FaraHomidi, nails by @Betina_Goldstein, set design by @SpencerVrooman. Entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.
Pe lângă minunatul pictorial cu ținute deosebite, Serena a apărut și pe coperta publicației Vogue.
History-maker, record-breaker, businesswoman, mother... @SerenaWilliams stars as #BritishVogue’s November 2020 cover star. In the new issue @OliviaJSinger meets the inimitable force to discuss taking a break for the first time in her life, reflecting on a career plagued by racism and how #KimKardashian’s meme-heavy text messages kept her going through lockdown. Read the full interview in the November issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 9 October. #SerenaWilliams wears a custom @Nike & @Off____White by #VirgilAbloh dress and @AudemarsPiguet watch, photographed by @ZoeGhertner and styled by @SarrJamois with hair by @VernonFrancois, make-up by @FaraHomidi, nails by @Betina_Goldstein, set design by @SpencerVrooman. Entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.
|20:30
|Chefi la Cutite
|18:45
|Brigitte&Pastramă
|20:00
|Jurământul
|23:45
|Xtra Night Show
|20:30
|Chefi la Cutite
|22:00
|Jador Adevărat
|17:00
|Acces Direct
|17:30
|CulTour
|20:30
|Chefi la Cutite
|22:30
|Sacrificiul
|09:00
|Star Matinal
|20:00
|Vis de iubire
|08:00
|Neatza cu Răzvan şi Dani
|14:00
|Mireasa
|19:45
|Showbiz Report
|22:00
|Cennet
|12:00
|Observator 12
|20:30
|X Factor
|22:00
|Giani Kiriță – Antrenat la Școla Vieții
|23:00
|Baywatch
|20:00
|Te cunosc de undeva
|13:30
|Mireasa
|19:00
|Observator 19
|18:45
|Mămici de pitici cu lipici
|20:00
|iUmor
|20:00
|Uzurpatoarea
|13:00
|Cea mai tare din parcare
Antena 1 dă startul filmărilor pentru Adela, un nou serial de ficțiune produs de Ruxandra Ion și Dream Film Production.