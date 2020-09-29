Amanda Seyfried a devenit mămică în secret. Prima poză cu cel de-al doilea copil al actriței

Amanda Seyfried, frumoasa blondă de la Hollywood a devenit mămică pentru a doua oară.
Amanda Seyfried, cunoscuta actriță de la Hollywood, și soțul ei, Thomas Sadoski, au întâmpinat în secret venirea pe lume a celui de-al doilea copil al lor.
@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man #Repost @thomas_sadoski ・・・ If you’re interested in helping out the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids. Repost from @inaraorg & @warchildusa. We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. Their statement: “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.” @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg #AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild
Chiar dacă tânărul cuplu nu a dezvăluit încă numele băiețelului lor, fanii sunt încrezători că numele va fi unul sonor. Amanda și soțul ei mai au împreună o fetiță în vârstă de 3 ani pe nume Nina, potrivit pagesix.com.
