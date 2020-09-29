Live acumObservator 19
Prime Time 20:30Chefi la Cutite
Home » Showbiz» Vedete

Amanda Seyfried a devenit mămică în secret. Prima poză cu cel de-al doilea copil al actriței

Autor: Laura Burducel
Marti, 29 Septembrie 2020, 16:18 Actualizat Marti, 29 Septembrie 2020, 16:23

Amanda Seyfried, frumoasa blondă de la Hollywood a devenit mămică pentru a doua oară.

amanda seyfried imbracata in alb Galerie

Amanda Seyfried a devenit mămică în secret. Prima poză cu cel de-al doilea copil al actriței

profimedia

Amanda Seyfried, cunoscuta actriță de la Hollywood, și soțul ei, Thomas Sadoski, au întâmpinat în secret venirea pe lume a celui de-al doilea copil al lor.

@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man #Repost @thomas_sadoski ・・・ If you’re interested in helping out the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids. Repost from @inaraorg & @warchildusa. We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. ⁠ ⁠ Their statement:⁠ “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠ @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg⁠ ⁠ ⁠#AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild

O postare distribuită de Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey) pe

Chiar dacă tânărul cuplu nu a dezvăluit încă numele băiețelului lor, fanii sunt încrezători că numele va fi unul sonor. Amanda și soțul ei mai au împreună o fetiță în vârstă de 3 ani pe nume Nina, potrivit pagesix.com.

amanda seyfried impreună cu sotul si fiica sa la o aniversare

Vezi mai mult
🔥  Hot pe Antena 1  🔥
Noul sezon X Factor continuă Vineri, 20.30, la Antena 1
Rezultate alegeri locale 2020. Situația câștigătorilor pe județe și Municipiul București
Share pe Whatsapp
Recomandari
FOTO | Gianina este cea mai frumoasă asistentă medicală din România. La 40 de ani, se mândreşte cu peste 10 titluri de miss
Antenasport.ro
Lovitură teribilă pentru Mario Iorgulescu, la un an de la accidentul în care a murit un tânăr de 24 de ani
Antenasport.ro
Recomandări AntenaPlay
20:30 Chefi la Cutite
18:45 Brigitte&Pastramă
20:00 Jurământul
23:45 Xtra Night Show
20:30 Chefi la Cutite
22:00 Jador Adevărat
17:00 Acces Direct
17:30 CulTour
20:30 Chefi la Cutite
22:30 Sacrificiul
09:00 Star Matinal
20:00 Vis de iubire
08:00 Neatza cu Răzvan şi Dani
14:00 Mireasa
19:45 Showbiz Report
22:00 Cennet
12:00 Observator 12
20:30 X Factor
22:00 Giani Kiriță – Antrenat la Școla Vieții
23:00 Baywatch
20:00 Te cunosc de undeva
13:30 Mireasa
19:00 Observator 19
18:45 Mămici de pitici cu lipici
20:00 iUmor
20:00 Uzurpatoarea
13:00 Cea mai tare din parcare
VEZI MAI MULT LA ANTENA 1 ȘI PE ANTENAPLAY
Povestea pe care o vei iubi! Antena 1 începe filmările pentru „Adela”, un nou serial de ficțiune produs de Ruxandra Ion
Povestea pe care o vei iubi! Antena 1 începe filmările pentru „Adela”, un nou serial de ficțiune produs de Ruxandra Ion

Antena 1 dă startul filmărilor pentru Adela, un nou serial de ficțiune produs de Ruxandra Ion și Dream Film Production.
Partenerii noștri
Antonia a apărut pe Internet cu burtica de gravidă! Cântăreața a luat prin surprindere pe toată lumea! / FOTO
Spynews.ro
Song Association | Top 30 de piese care conțin cuvântul "inima"
Zu TV
Cum îngrijim corect pielea gâtului? – 5 soluții
tvhappy.ro
Reacția lui Alin Oprea, după ce s-a spus că a luat medicamente pentru dependența de alcool: „Îmi punea ceva în mâncare”
Antenastars.ro