Pictorial aniversar incendiar. Cum s-a pozat Kim Kardshian la 40 de ani, intr-un peisaj fierbinte si exotic

Faimoasa Kim Kardashian s-a bucurat de o vacanță exotică la împlinirea frumoasei vârste de 40 de ani.
La aniversarea de 40 de ani, Kim Kardashian se poate lăuda cu un corp de invidat, o familie frumoasă cu 4 copii, un soț iubitor, o avere impresionată și un business care merge ca pe roate. Kim a avut parte de o petrecere surpriză organizată de surorile ei.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
Fotografiile în costum de baie sexy postate pe Instagram de frumoasa brunetă au strâns peste 6 milioane de like-uri, iar fanii au copleșit-o cu complimente. Nu au lipsit, de asemenea, și comentariile răutăcioase în care unii dintre ei spuneau că la 40 de ani este plină de operații estetice și totul e fals.
Kim nu a dat atenție haterilor și s-a bucurat de frumoasa vacanță cu destinație exotică, fără să menționeze unde e locația în care s-a bucurat de soare și relaxare.
