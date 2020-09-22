Mâncarea preferată a copilului tău sunt pastele? Iată de ce trebuie să îl încurajezi

Copiii adoră mâncarea delicioasă, iar cu cât e mai colorată cu atât mai bine. Te-ai gândit de ce tuturor le plac pastele?
Majoritatea puștilor adoră pastele, ridicând semne de întrebare pentru părinții lor care ar fi mult mai încânțati dacă micuții ar iubi și maim ult legumele. Specialiștii spun că nu ar trebui să existe motive de îngrijorare.
Copiii devin pretențioși atunci când gustă mâncăruri noi care nu le încântă papilele gustative. În astfel de situații, părinții ajung să își dorească să îi convingă cu aproape orice. Pastele ajung mereu să fie câștiătoare. Norocul părinților este că acestea sunt ușor de gătit, iar dacă alegeți să le însoțiți de niște legume, atunci toată lumea e fericită.
Din momentul în care ei descoperă un fel de mâncare delicious, nu se vor mai desprinde de el, cerându-l insistent la micul dejun, prânz și cină. Dacă ești îngrijorat că cel mic nu primește nutrienții necesari, specialiștii de la Asociația Națională de Paste din SUA te contrazic. Ei susțin că cei care consumă paste au o dietă mai bogată în nutrienți decât cei care nu preferă acest fel de mâncare, potrivit thehealthy.
Bogate în nutrienți
Un dietetician din Lubbock, Texas spune că avantajul la consumul de paste este că ele pot fi însoțite de grăsimi sănătoase, proteine din carne slabă și legume. Astfel, copilul tău va consuma legume doar pentru că ele vor fi în sosul pentru paste. Cu toate acestea, nu este indicat pentru copii să mănânce doar paste. Ei ar trebui să aibă o dietă variată.
Paste integrale sau alternative vegetale
Sfatul nutriționiștilor este ca cei mici să consume paste integrale pentru că sunt mai bogate în fibre, minerale și nutrienți. Este important să adaugi cât mai multe legume colorate în sos pentru a-i atrage pe copii. Specialiștii spun că există un truc care ar putea da roade: încearcă să înlocuiești pastele cu noodles din zucchini. Este posibil ca cel mic să nu își dea seama de alternativa vegetală pe care ai folosit-o.
Însoțite de alimente bogate în proteine
Pastele sunt și mai delicioase dacă adaugi în sos bucățele de pui, pește sau leguminoase. Astfel, puștiul tău va primi cantitatea de proteine necesară zilnic chiar și din fasole, mazăre și năut.
