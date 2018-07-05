HOME   NEWS   Program NEVERSEA, vineri, 06 iulie 2018

Program NEVERSEA, vineri, 06 iulie 2018

 publicat JOI, 05 IULIE 2018 15:59

 

Programul NEVERSEA pentru vineri, 6 iulie 2018, a fost anunţat de către organizatori. Cel mai mare festival de pe plajă, din Europa, aduce la Constanţa pe:

Program Main Stage Neversea

17:00 - Irina Rimes

18:10 - Jonas Blue

20:10 - Kungs

21:40 - Redfoo

23:00 - Aloe Blacc

00:45 - Galantis

02:30 - Steve Angello

03:55 - AronChupa

Program Oasis Neversea

15:00 - Alin G

17:00 - Maryo

19:00 - Moonsound

21:00 - DOBRIKAN

23:00 - Ray Okpara

01:00 - M.A.N.D.Y.

03:30 - ROSARIO INTERNULO

06:00 - The Model

Program The Temple Neversea

22:00 - Miss I

00:01 - Lucy

03:00 - Nina Kraviz

06:00 - Mumdance

Program Daydreaming Neversea

12:00 - Esaunue

14:00 - Andrew Case

16:00 - The Rabbit King

18:00 - Dannilov

20:00 - LUM

22:00 - NU

01:00 - Rampue

03:00 - Claptone

05:00 - Yokoo

Program The Ark Neversea

14:00 - High Kulture

15:30 - Jaheyo

17:00 - Dubase

19:00 - Faibo X

20:30 - Psihotrop

21:30 - Deliric x Silent Strike

22:30 - Dj Premier

00:00 - Rusko

01:30 - Pendulum Dj Set

Sursă: neversea.com

