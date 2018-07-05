Program NEVERSEA, vineri, 06 iulie 2018

Programul NEVERSEA pentru vineri, 6 iulie 2018, a fost anunţat de către organizatori. Cel mai mare festival de pe plajă, din Europa, aduce la Constanţa pe:
Program Main Stage Neversea
17:00 - Irina Rimes
18:10 - Jonas Blue
20:10 - Kungs
21:40 - Redfoo
23:00 - Aloe Blacc
00:45 - Galantis
02:30 - Steve Angello
03:55 - AronChupa
Program Oasis Neversea
15:00 - Alin G
17:00 - Maryo
19:00 - Moonsound
21:00 - DOBRIKAN
23:00 - Ray Okpara
01:00 - M.A.N.D.Y.
03:30 - ROSARIO INTERNULO
06:00 - The Model
Program The Temple Neversea
22:00 - Miss I
00:01 - Lucy
03:00 - Nina Kraviz
06:00 - Mumdance
Program Daydreaming Neversea
12:00 - Esaunue
14:00 - Andrew Case
16:00 - The Rabbit King
18:00 - Dannilov
20:00 - LUM
22:00 - NU
01:00 - Rampue
03:00 - Claptone
05:00 - Yokoo
Program The Ark Neversea
14:00 - High Kulture
15:30 - Jaheyo
17:00 - Dubase
19:00 - Faibo X
20:30 - Psihotrop
21:30 - Deliric x Silent Strike
22:30 - Dj Premier
00:00 - Rusko
01:30 - Pendulum Dj Set
Sursă: neversea.com