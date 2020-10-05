A jucat într-unul din cele mai iubite seriale, dar nimeni nu-l mai recunoaște așa. Ce actor celebru e în imagine

S-ar putea să-l cunoști pe Gabriel Macht drept avocatul Harvey Specter din seria ”Suits”. Sau poate că-l ții minte din ”The Spirit”.
În 40 de ani de carieră, Gabriel Macht a bifat apariții în o mulțime de filme cunoscute. Cu toate acestea, puține dintre rolurile sale i-au adus un succes la fel de răsunător ca cel din ”Suits”.
Actorul a intrat atât de bine în pielea personajului încât mulți se așteptă, ca în viața reală, el să aibă preferințele lui Harvey Specter în materie de vestimentație și coafură.
Totuși, Gabriel este foarte diferit de personajului său. El preferă o ținută lejeră și părul lung, spre deosebire de Harvey, care are mereu freza dichisită și se îmbracă la costum.
Asta îi induce în eroare pe mulți fani ai serialului, care de multe ori trec pe lângă el fără să-l recunoască.
Tu ți-ai dat seama că el este în această fotografie?
Early this morning an article entitled WHO THE F IS GABRIEL MACHT was uploaded to a new lifestyle and self-improvement digital magazine and community that hopes to help us lead happier and healthier lives. They cover lifestyle and life itself - not only what we wear, watch or buy but also what we feel, think, and do...it’s called MR FEELGOOD. The extremely talented, compassionate and infinitely inspiring folks at @mrfeelgoodhq @jbp007 @petesamson are not selling anything. They are committed to raising the vibrations, building community and sharing themselves and their stories hoping maybe we evolve and benefit along the way. They look to demystify the world of mental illness to get to the core of the people, brands and ideas that can help enhance our lives. There’s inspirational stories, practical health advice, culture recommendations, style tips and more. I shared bits and pieces of my story with them and I thought I’d share it with you. Go to the link in my bio to read the full story. @kurtiswarienko took the photos remotely (3000 miles away) with the help of my daughter with me in person. #subscribe to @mrfeelgoodhq #mrfeelgood and #dontforgettovotelikeyourlifedependsonit
