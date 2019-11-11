Impresionant! Un câine de doar 18 luni a învățat să vorbească! Stella știe deja 29 de cuvinte și poate lega propoziții

Stella, un câine de doar 18 lun, a învățat să vorbească cu ajutorul unui dispozitiv inedit. Aceasta cunoaște 29 de cuvinte și poate lega propoziții.
Stăpâna sa, un patolog specializat în limbaj, a hotărât să folosească principii de comunicare augmentative și alternative pentru a-și ajuta animalul de companie să comunice.
În momentul în care Stella avea doar opt săptămâni, stăpâna sa a creat o placă specială prin care aceasta se poate exprima. Placa include 29 de butoane care corespund unui cuvânt, printre care se numără: afară, parc, mâncare, ajutor, minge, fericit.
”Stella ne spune de obicei ce vrea într-o secvențî de doi pași.”
Câinele apasă pe un buton în momentul în care dorește ceva, iar în unele situații poate crea propoziții pentru a exprima mult mai clar ce dorește.
Într-un videoclip postat pe o rețea de socializare se poate vedea cum Stella a creat o propoziție cu ajutorul a trei butoane. „Uite, vino afară”
Stella uses language differently when she's in a heightened state versus when she's calm! • Today when she heard some noises outside and wanted to go investigate, I told her we were staying inside. • Stella responded by saying, "Look" 9 TIMES IN A ROW, then "Come outside." She was clearly in a more frantic state, and her language use matched that. We all sound differently than normal when we're in distress, Stella included! • I'm impressed that Stella is communicating with language during her more heightened states, not just when she's calm and in a quiet space. This shows me that words are becoming more automatic for her to use. It's similar to when a toddler starts using language to express himself during times of frustration instead of only crying. That happens when it's easy for the toddler to say words, not when he's still learning and it takes a lot of focus to talk 🧠🗣
“Dimineața asta, de exemplu, Stella ne-a zis “vino, mănâncă, joacă”, ceea ce însemna că vrea să mănânce întâi, după care să se joace.” , explică stăpâna într-un video.
Hello there everyone!! 🤗 Welcome to the Hunger for Words community! I'm THRILLED you're here! I feel completely honored by this outpouring of enthusiasm and inspiration ✨✨ Here is a fun Stella series to kick off this new chapter! • Jake and I were discussing taking Stella to Petco. She was certainly listening...! • Video 1: Stella said "Goodbye outside." This is the third time in the past few weeks that Stella has combined "good" and "bye" to say "Goodbye" instead of just "bye"! • Video 2: Jake said he wanted to hang our spice racks first, started the project, and Stella told him, "Later Jake" 😂😂 (Translation: Do that later, I want to go!) • Video 3: Stella came full circle with her message and told us she was REALLY ready to leave by saying, "Bye bye bye good bye!"
“Sunt într-o stare permanentă de uimire și șoc. În fiecare zi spune ceva mai interesant decât ce a spus în ziua precedentă.”